Jake Fraser-McGurk continues to impress with his sheer ability to strike the ball a long way and it was on show during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024. The young Australian right-hander scored 65 runs off just 18 balls and one of the highlights of his quickfire knocks was hitting Washington Sundar for 30 runs in one over. It was the third over of the second innings that Fraser-McGurk decided to take the attack to Sundar as he struck three fours and as many sixes. Jake Fraser-McGurk Scores Fastest Half-Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat off Just 15 Balls During DC vs SRH Match.

Watch Jake Fraser-McGurk's Sixes Against Washington Sundar Here:

Jake Fraser-McGurk Hits 30 Runs Off Washington Sundar's Over

Fraser keep smacking them...💥🤯 pic.twitter.com/jlGCGO0gDF — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2024

