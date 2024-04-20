Jake Fraser-McGurk has hit the fastest half-century of IPL 2024, achieving the feat off just 15 deliveries during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on April 20. The Australian youngster, who had scored a half-century on his IPL debut this season earlier on, smashed five fours as well as five sixes en route to this achievement. Fraser-McGurk eventually was dismissed for a score of 65 runs off only 18 deliveries, with five fours and seven sixes to his name. This was also the fastest half-century for Delhi Capitals in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad Equal Record of Most Sixes Hit in an IPL Innings, Achieve Feat With 22 Maximums During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

Jake Fraser-McGurk Scores Fastest 50 in IPL 2024

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the Fastest 50 in the History of the Delhi Capitals. Fastest Fifty in IPL 2024 too. 📷 BCCI pic.twitter.com/2BkkJG6Cos — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)