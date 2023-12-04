Ravi Shastri showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The BJP came to power in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh and won elections in three out of the four states which contested the assembly polls. Congress, BJP's opposition, won the Telangana assembly elections. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Shastri shared a pic of Modi and Shah and wrote, "A team at play. Clinical. Absolutely brilliant. A Bulldozing performance and How. @narendramodi @AmitShah #Election2023" Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP Retains Madhya Pradesh, Wrests Power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Gets Telangana.

Ravi Shastri Lauds PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

