Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal went on to take his second five-wicket in Test cricket in the 3rd Test against Australia. Aamer played a crucial role and helped team Pakistan restrict and bowl out Australia on 299 runs. Aamer took the last wicket from Pakistan's side, completed his six-wicket haul, and gave away 69 runs in a 21.4-over spell. Aamer Jamal made his test debut during the ongoing series against Australia. ‘Pleased and Relived’, David Warner Finds Lost Baggy Green Cap, Thanks Hotel Staff and Team Management Over Social Media (Watch Video)

Inspiring Stuff from Aamer Jamal

8️⃣2️⃣ with the bat 6️⃣-6️⃣9️⃣ with the ball Inspiring stuff from Aamir Jamal! 🤩#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/WzhkEsXS01 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 5, 2024

Aamir Jamal's sensational six-fer

