Akeal Hosein starred with a remarkable hat-trick during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match on March 8. The West Indies all-rounder had a memorable time with his left-arm spin, dismissing Aamer Jamal (0), Mehran Mumtaz (0) and Luke Wood (0) in the 16th over of the first innings of the match. Jamal perished after he edged the ball and wicketkeeper Laurie Evans took a good catch. Mumtaz was clean bowled while Wood edged to Quetta captain Rilee Rossouw at slip. This hat-trick helped Quetta Gladiators claw their way back into the contest against Peshawar Zalmi had a good start to the match with the bat. Hosein finished with figures of 4/34.

Watch Akeal Hosein's Hat-Trick Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)