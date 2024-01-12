Ex-Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist took to social media to address and deny all the controversial quotes that have been posted by random people. The quotes online mentioned that Gilchrist has made a say on Pakistan's performance in the Test series against Australia was bad and also that Pakistan is the worst Asian team. To this online hassle Gilchrist has replied on his social media page that- "I never said this. Absolutely fake, made up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two." Gilchrist also went on to use hashtags such as #fakenews and #ignore. ‘No Intention Of Retiring From International Cricket’ Marcus Stoinis Upbeat After Not Being Included in Australia's Squad for ODI Series Against West Indies.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Adam Gilchrist

I never said this. Absolutely fake, made up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two. #fakenews #ignore pic.twitter.com/DsQ9KUINIr — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) January 11, 2024

