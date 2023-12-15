Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal takes a six-wicket haul during the first innings of Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Match. Aamer became the 14th Pakistani bowler to take a five-wicket haul on the Test debut. Aamer Jamal gave away 111 runs and took six wickets. Australia got bowled out at 487 runs on day 2 of AUS vs PAK 1st Test match 2023. David Warner scored his 26th century during the play of day 1 from Australia. 'You Ate for 48 Hours' Kerry O'Keeffe Trolls Ian Smith, Leaves Fellow Commentator Ravi Shastri in Splits During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Five on Test debut for Aamer Jamal

5️⃣ on Test debut for Aamir Jamal! 🙌 Excellent bowling from the pacer as he becomes the 14th 🇵🇰 bowler to take a fifer on debut 🌟#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/RQVCDQzyN8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2023

Six Wickets for Aamir Jamal

6️⃣ wickets for Aamir Jamal! Sixth-best bowling figures by a 🇵🇰 player on Test debut 👏 Australia are all out for 487 in their first innings 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/KQSTrfivpt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)