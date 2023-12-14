The much-anticipated Test series between Australia and Pakistan has finally commenced at Perth with the 1st Test and an eventful first day. Former cricketers and current commentators Kerry O'Keeffe, Ian Smith and Ravi Shastri were part of the commentary panel and were calling the match. During the commentary Kerry mentioned Shaheen Shah Afridi's elder brother Riaz Afridi and how he didn't eat once for two days when he lost the Test match. Kerry quickly added to it asking Ian Smith what he did when New Zealand lost a Test match? Both Ian Smith and Ravi Shastri burst out in laughter with Kerry saying 'You ate for 48 hours'. Fans loved Kerry's way of roasting Ian Smith too and made the clip viral on social media. Comedy Of Errors! Sarfaraz Ahmed Misses David Warner's Stumping, Babar Azam Concedes Bye With Missed Throw During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Day 1 (Watch Video).

Kerry O'Keeffe Trolls Ian Smith, Leaves Fellow Commentator Ravi Shastri in Splits

