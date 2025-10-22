The 29-year-old Pakistan national cricket team player Aamir Jamal has shared a devastating news about his personal loss, as his newborn daughter is no more. Aamir Jamal mourned the news of his newborn's death with the caption "“From Allah , to Allah”. I couldn’t hold you longer my lil Angel. Baba&mama will miss you. May you stay on highest ranks in Heaven". Aamir Jamal had shared the tragic, painful message with a picture of his late daughter holding his hand. The all-rounder had last played for Pakistan in a Test match in January 2025, against South Africa. 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Takes Five-Wicket Haul on Test Debut, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Aamir Jamal Mourns Death of Newborn Daughter:

“From Allah , to Allah” I couldn’t hold you longer my lil Angel 👼 Baba&mama will miss you 😢 May you stay on highest ranks in Heaven 😭 pic.twitter.com/j367GOs8VQ — Aamir Jamal (@iaamirjamal) October 22, 2025

