Vancouver Knights locked horns with Montreal Tigers in Qualifier 2 encounter of Global T20 Canada 2023 on August 6. Montreal’s pacer Abbas Afridi was in his elements and wreaked havoc with the ball. He even went on a take a sensational hattrick, bagging Rassie van der Dussen, Najibullah Zadran and Corbin Bosch. It was in fact the first hattrick of the season. Chirp Chirp! Azam Khan's 'Commentary' Behind the Wickets During Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars Clash in Global T20 Canada 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Abbas Afridi Takes First Hattrick of Global T20 Canada 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)