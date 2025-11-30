India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30. With this victory, India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match IND vs SA 2025 series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Batting first, the fans in Ranchi were treated to sensational displays from Rohit Sharma (57) and Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli scored a spectacular 52nd ODI century (135 off 120 balls) while KL Rahul provided the finishing touches (60) to help the Men in Blue post 349/8. In response, South Africa lost three wickets for just 11 runs on the board, but Matthew Breetzke (72) and Marco Jansen (70) kept the Proteas in the hunt. Corbin Bosch tried hard with 67 runs in the end but eventually, South Africa fell short. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of India's bowling effort with 4/68, while Harshit Rana (3/65) and Arshdeep Singh (2/64) and Prasidh Krishna (1/48) were the other wicket-takers. Fan Invades Pitch to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet After His 52nd ODI Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

