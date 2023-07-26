Pakistan are squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second and final game of the two-match Test series at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. After bundling out Sri Lanka for 166, the Men in Breen have dictated terms with the bat. Abdullah Shafique has been in his elements and notched up a blistering double century. It is the first time Shafique has breached the 200-mark in Test cricket. Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed As Concussion Substitute During SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023

Abdullah Shafique Hits His Maiden Double Century

🌟 First visiting opener to score a double 💯 at SSC, Colombo 🌟 Third-youngest double-centurion for 🇵🇰 after Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad@imabd28 scores a magnificent maiden double ton 🙌#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/3zGaD0pnKl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2023

