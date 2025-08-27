Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the brand ambassador of social media community platform, Reddit, conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session recently. Full of disbelief, a fan wanted to confirm if it is really Sachin Tendulkar answering their questions. He asked, 'Sach mein Sachin Tendulkar hai kya? Please share a voice note for verification (Are you really Sachin Tendulkar?). Sachin have a witty and funny response to it as he shared his picture in-front of the screen displaying the question of the fan on Reddit with the caption 'Abhi Aadhar bhi bheju kya? (Should I send the Aadhar too?). Fans loved Sachin's response and the reply went viral on social media as netizens were on the floor laughing. Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok During AMA Session on Reddit.

Sachin Tendulkar's Funny Response to Fan During Reddit AMA

Sachin Tendulkar's Funny Response During Reddit AMA Session (Photo Credits: sachintendulkar/Reddit)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)