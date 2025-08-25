In some recent reports it was suggested that Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. According to a report by India Today, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged privately. The report claimed that close friends and family from both sides attended the engagement ceremony of Arjun and Saaniya. The report went viral on social media and many even congratulated the new couple on their new journey of life. Although nothing was confirmed from either of them, in a recent AMA session on Reddit, Arjun's father Sachin Tendulkar admitted that Arjun is engaged. Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Saaniya Chandhok? Report About Sachin Tendulkar’s Son’s Engagement Goes Viral.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is associated to Reddit as a brand ambassador, announced an 'Ask Me Anything' session on August 25, Monday. During the AMA session, one user asked him 'Did Arjun really get engaged?' To it Sachin replied, 'Yes, he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life'. Although Sachin confirmed that Arjun has got engaged, he didn't reveal who he got engaged to. Nothing has been confirmed from Saaniya Chandhok or her family on the engagement with Arjun Tendulkar so far. What’s The Age Difference Between Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar? Who Is The Elder Of The Two Siblings? Know All About Sachin Tendulkar’s Children.

Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement

What We Know About Arjun Tendulkar and His Reported Fiancée Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok hails from the Ghai family, which is one of the most prominent business families in Mumbai. Despite belonging to such a high-profile family, Saaniya Chandhok maintains a low profile and has developed her own career path as a Veterinary Technician. Arjun Tendulkar, on the other hand, as all are already aware of, followed in the footsteps of his father, Sachin Tendulkar and become a cricketer, representing Goa in domestic cricket.

