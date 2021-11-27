Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves will face each other in the latest round of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 fixtures on November 27, 2021. The clash has a start time of 07:30 pm IST and will be available for live streaming on Voot Select with Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey providing the telecast.

The triple headers are BACK 🙌 Click the link in our bio to buy your tickets and join in with the #AbuDhabiT10 action 🎟🔥#AbuDhabiCricket #InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/hmYoNpsgq1 — T10 League (@T10League) November 27, 2021

