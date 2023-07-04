The Junior Cricket Committee has announced India A squad for the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 which is slated to be held from July 13. The committee has handed the leadership duties to Yash Dhull for the forthcoming competition. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has been selected as Dhull’s deputy. Moreover, Sai Sudhrsan and Riyan Parag have been picked for the event.

India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Standby Players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

India A Squad for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

NEWS - India A squad for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 announced. More details here - https://t.co/TCjU0DGbSl pic.twitter.com/6qCDxfB17k — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2023

