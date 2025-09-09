Wondering why The Hong Kong cricket team is called "Hong Kong, China" in the Asia Cup 2025? Well, we have the answer! Hong Kong is one of the eight teams taking part in the Asia Cup 2025, being played in T20I format. Hong Kong is placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. While Group A of Asia Cup 2025 consists of India, Pakistan, Hosts UAE and Oman. Meanwhile, the naming convention does not affect the Hong Kong team’s identity or composition but reflects political and administrative affiliations officially recognised in multi-sport events and international sports governance. Sony Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast On DTH and DD Free Dish.

Political and Sporting Background

Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China, governed under the “one country, two systems” principle. This unique arrangement means that while Hong Kong retains autonomy in many areas, it is internationally recognized as part of China, especially in official and diplomatic contexts.

Why "Hong Kong, China" in Sports?

In sports, including cricket, the official title Hong Kong, China is mandated by the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China. In 2023, the governing body for cricket was re-branded to "Cricket Hong Kong, China" to align with Olympic and international standards requiring the “China” suffix for all Hong Kong sporting teams and organizations.

Re-branding and Asia Cup 2025 Representation

The re-branding ensures that Hong Kong's sporting bodies comply with global norms set by organizations like the International Olympic Committee and the International Cricket Council. In the Asia Cup 2025 and other continental events, all official documentation, schedules, and broadcasts use the name Hong Kong, China for accuracy and consistency.

So, Hong Kong is called Hong Kong, China in the Asia Cup 2025 due to compliance with international sporting and political regulations, showcasing its status as part of China while maintaining its own sporting identity.

