Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika welcomed their second child with the couple being blessed with a baby boy. Taking to social media, the Indian cricketer made the announcement as he wrote, "This morning Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into this world. We'd like to thank you for all your love and blessings." Rahane had posted a special birthday wish for his daughter Aarya, who turned three, a day ago.

Ajinkya Rahane Announces Birth of Baby Boy:

