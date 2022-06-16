Indian left back Akash Mishra shares warm message after receiving PFA India Young Player of the Year award. He shares a tweet stating that he feels special to receive this honour. India Have Qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2022 and Akash is an essential part of the national team. The Emerging player of the year receives a prize of Rs. 1,50,000 along with a trophy.

The Tweet-

The last two nights have been a dream come true ❤️ I am honoured to receive the 'PFA India Young Player of the Year' award and after qualifying for the Asian Cup 2023, this award feels even more special 💪🏼🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/JuYR6ZyH1A — Akash Mishra (@akashmishra_4) June 16, 2022

