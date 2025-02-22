In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Karuna Sharma, the president of the local chapter of People For Animals (PFA), was brutally attacked by assailants wielding sticks. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows Sharma being beaten by a group of individuals. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and local authorities are investigating the incident. Karuna Sharma has been actively involved in animal welfare initiatives in the region. Ghazipur Road Accident: 4 Killed, 1 Injured As Their Car Rams Into Stationary Truck on Gorakhpur-Varanasi Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Moradabad PFA President Beaten With Sticks, CCTV Footage Surfaces

#UttarPradesh #Moradabad - Attack on Maneka Gandhi's PFA organization president, deadly attack on Moradabad PFA organization president Karuna Sharma was brutally beaten with sticks by goons, CCTV footage of attack on Karuna Sharma surfaced pic.twitter.com/XTMF5P4qA8 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 22, 2025

