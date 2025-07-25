Indian PM Narendra Modi and British PM Keir Starmer recectly posed with the Premier League football championship trophy during Modi's recent visit to UK. PM Modi shared the picture on social media highlighting the popularity of UK's football in India and it went viral. Amid this, Indian footballer Akash Mishra commented on that post of PM Modi, requesting him 'Sir thoda Indian football bhi dekh lo' (Sir please watch some Indian Football as well). Akash wanted to point out the struggle of Indian football and footballers to PM Modi and it went viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi Gifts Bat Signed By India's 2024 T20 World Cup-Winning Team Members to Young Cricketers From Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs During UK Visit.

Footballer Akash Mishra Requests PM Narendra Modi On 'X'

Sir thoda Indian football bhi dekh lo 🙏🏽 — Akash Mishra (@akashmishra_4) July 24, 2025

