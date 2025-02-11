Ahead of Pakistan's last match in the tri-nation series league stage, left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed has been called up as a replacement for Haris Rauf in the tri-nation ODI series. Haris has been advised to rest after sustaining a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall during Pakistan’s match against New Zealand. The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Highest Score on ODI Debut: List of Batsmen With Top Scores on Debut in One-Day Internationals.

Akif Javed Named Replacement of Injured Haris Rauf For Remainder of Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025

Update on Pakistan side for tri-series Details here ➡️ https://t.co/xsdFJcMKeB#3Nations1Trophy — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 11, 2025

