Playing international cricket is the ultimate dream for any rising cricketer. For any cricketer, the debut match for their country holds a special place, and a player cherishes those moments for the rest of their life. The joy of making a debut for their nation also comes with some nervousness as well. Many great cricketers have graced the field in One Day Internationals (ODI). Only a few cricketers can showcase their class and skills in their ODI debut match. A match-winning or splendid performance in the debut match helps a cricketer to make a statement in world cricket. Matthew Breetzke Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About South African Batsman Who Holds Record of Highest Individual Score on ODI Debut.

South Africa's rising cricketer Matthew Breetzke made his ODI debut against the New Zealand national cricket team during the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match in Lahore on February 10. The Proteas opener hammered the highest score by an ODI debutant during the match. Matthew Breetzke made history by scoring 150 runs off 148 deliveries, and he shattered the record of West Indies legend Desmond Haynes, who smashed 148 runs against Australia in 1978. Matthew Breetzke became the first batter to hit 150 runs on his ODI debut.

Breetzke's knock guided South Africa to a competitive 304/6 in 50 overs. While chasing 305 runs, New Zealand's Kane Williamson played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 133 runs, which helped the Black Caps to a six-wicket victory over the Proteas in Lahore. On that note, let's take a look at batters with top scores on their debut in One-Day Internationals. Which Team Matthew Breetzke is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise South Africa Batsman Will Play for in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Highest Score on ODI Debut

Serial No. Name Country Opposition Ground Match Date Runs 5 Mark Chapman Hong Kong United Arab Emirates ICCA Dubai 16th Nov. 2015 124 4 Colin Ingram South Africa Zimbabwe Bloemfontein 15th Oct. 2010 124 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Ireland Abu Dhabi 21 Jan. 2021 127 2 Desmond Haynes West Indies Australia St John’s 22 Feb. 1978 148 1 Matthew Breetzke South Africa New Zealand Lahore 10 Feb. 2025 150

The first One Day International match was between Australia and England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 5, 1971. The first-ever ODI match was played of 40 overs. Batting first, England scored 190 runs after John Edrich top-scored with 82 runs. While chasing, Ian Chappell played a match-winning knock of 60 runs off 103 deliveries. Australia won the match by five wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).