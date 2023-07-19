Ashes 2023 has already witnessed a lot of memorable developments, both on the field and off it, with one of them being the 'haircut' controversy around Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the third Test in Headingley. Reports had claimed that the stumper could not pay for a haircut as he did not have any cash on him, with these allegations raised by Adam Mahmood of Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop. Former England captain Alastair Cook later had also spoke about this. Later, he went on to apologise, stating that it was a case of mistaken identity. In a fresh update, Smith took to social media to share a picture with Carey, which he captioned, "I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it." Cricket Australia Denies Alleged Report of Alex Carey Walking Out of Leeds Hairdresser Without Paying.

Steve Smith Shares Pic With Alex Carey

I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it pic.twitter.com/jmNWh75D6j — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) July 18, 2023

