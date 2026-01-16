Australia’s Steve Smith reminded the Big Bash League (BBL) of his world-class power on 16 January, launching a massive 107-metre six that cleared the Brewongle Stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The incident occurred in the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025–26 "Sydney Smash" match with Smith's franchise chasing 190 to win. The strike, which came off the bowling of Thunder seamer Nathan McAndrew, has already been hailed as one of the biggest hits in the competition's 15-year history. In the video shared by BBL, Nathan McAndrew bowled a short-of-a-length delivery, which Smith picked up early. Using his trademark wristy flick combined with immense power, Smith sent the ball soaring over the deep mid-wicket boundary. David Warner Joins Steve Smith, Ben McDermott on Most Centuries in BBL History List, Achieves Feat During Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025-26 Match.

Steve Smith Goes BIGGGG!

YOU ARE JOKING! Steve Smith has just hit a 107-metre six at the SCG. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/vShVmqtXfe — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

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