Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam was seen reacting in frustration during the Big Bash League 2025-26 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match on Friday, striking a boundary cushion with his bat following a dismissal that came shortly after teammate Steve Smith denied a single. The incident occurred during a Sydney Derby at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite a record-breaking opening partnership of 141 runs, visible tension emerged between the two global icons over strike rotation during a crucial phase of the match. Azam seemed annoyed by Smith's move; however, the frustration got the better of the Pakistan batter, who got himself bowled for 47, and while walking back, struck the boundary cushion with his bat, showcasing his annoyance. Smith called his decision not run a single a tactical move in the post-match interview. Steve Smith Hits Massive 107-Metre Six off Nathan McAndrew at SCG During Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025–26 Match (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Showcases Frustration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Steve Smith's Reason Behind Denying Babar Azam Single

Steve Smith, before making sure the first over of the Power Surge had the smaller boundary on the legside: "I'll look to try and get 30 off that over." Result: 32 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/cod8frt3FS — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 16, 2026

