After the 'Stumping' controversy in the Ashes 2023 2nd Test, another incident hits Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey as this time he gets involved in an alleged fiasco of 'Not Playing A Hair Dresser'. Adding more to it, the matter was revealed by none other than the English cricketing legend, Sir Alastair Cook while speaking to BBC Test Match Special on Thursday, July 6. According to the claims of Sir Alastair Cook, Carey neglected to pay AU$57 to a local hairdresser for a haircut. It was also added that the hairdresser accepted only cash. Although CA has entirely dismissed the claims, revealing that Carey hasn't visited a hairdresser since the World Test Championship Final in early June. Bizarre! Jonny Bairstow Controversially Run Out By Alex Carey As England Batsman Casually Walks Out Of Crease After Facing Delivery During Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

While speaking on the BBC Test Match Special, Sir Alastair Cook revealed the entire conversation he had with the hairdresser. “The barber says the Australians had been in. He didn’t know his cricket very well, so he was telling me what they looked like. He said Marnus (Labuschagne), the funny one. Then David Warner had a haircut, Usman (Khawaja) had a haircut and he says, ‘Oh there’s another one' … he says, ‘One of them, I think Alex is his name’. I said, ‘Alex Carey, wicketkeeper?’ He says, ‘He hasn’t paid’. It was one of those cash-only barbers, and he promised him he would do a transfer later on in the day. True story. He might have paid by now.”

Adam Mahmood, who works at the hairdresser's shop named Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop in Leeds, told The Sun “We don’t accept cards, and Alex said he had no cash on him. There’s a Tesco cash machine literally round the corner he could have run to. He could have nipped back to their hotel and been no more than five minutes, but instead he said he would transfer it. “Maybe he forgot. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, but if it’s not paid by Monday, I won’t be happy.” ‘If You Hate Carey Stand Up’ England Fans Come Up With Chant for Australia Wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

Meanwhile CA has stated a different Australian squad member had visited the barber and later paid for the haircut by international transfer. They added that have a receipt proving the transaction. Australian vice-captain Steve Smith also denied the claims as false in Threads: “I can confirm Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun.” wrote Smith on his post.

