The Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26 became a focal point for disagreements between Steve Smith and Babar Azam, sparking a debate over on-field team dynamics. It all started in the first innings, when Smith showed displeasure with Azam in the field, as both fielders were situated alongside each other at mid-on and mid-off. The first moment came when Warner hit the shot in between both fielders, where Smith was visibly displeased with Azam's lack of effort. At the same time, the second moment came, when Smith, attempting to save a boundary, saw Azam run past the Australian fielder and not pick up the stop midway, allowing the former to throw the ball without coming into his sight. Angry Babar Azam Smashes Boundary Cushion After Being Dismissed, Pakistan Batter Was Furious As Steve Smith Denied Him Single (Watch Video)

Steve Smith Shows Displeasure With Babar Azam

"GET OUT THE WAY, BABAR!" 😂 How about these incidents with Steve Smith and Babar Azam 🫣 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/Tnve7qNZvx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

