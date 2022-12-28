It's a memorable day for Aussie wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey as he shows great application to hit the first Test century of his career at Melbourne against South Africa in the 2nd Test vs Australia. He becomes the first Aussie wicketkeeper to score a hundred after 2013. His predecessor Tim Paine, who was also the captain of the baggy green, failed to achieve this feat. Carey, who made it to the Test team just a year ago after Paine's retirement, didn't take much time to show his true potential. Farhaan Behardien, South Africa All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket.

Alex Carey Hits Maiden Test Century

Alex Carey Becomes First Aussie WKB to hit Test Century in Nine Years

Alex Carey becomes the first Australian keeper to score a Test hundred since 2013. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 28, 2022

