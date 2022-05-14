Ambati Rayudu is not retiring from IPL after the completion of the ongoing 2022 season, confirmed CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan. Rayudu earlier put out a tweet stating he was retiring from the competition after this year. He however deleted the tweet after that. Speaking to NDTV, Vishwanathan said, "No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us."

