Former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians star batter Ambati Rayudu recently laughed in an interview with Subramaniam Badrinath on the latter's YouTube channel 'Cric it With Badri", when asked whether Royal Challengers Bengaluru's "jinx" will be over this season. After laughing, Rayudu added that he had "good laughter looking at them over the years, because of what they do to themselves". Ambati Rayudu further said that he wants RCB to win sometime, but not this season, as he backs CSK. The batter also said that "someone" like RCB is needed in IPL. Ambati Rayudu Shares Cryptic Post, Former Indian Cricketer Takes Jibe at Mysterious Target For 'Controlling the Narrative'.

Ambati Rayudu on RCB:

