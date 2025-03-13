Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu shared a post on social media on March 13, 2025 where he took a jibe on an unknown target. Rayudu alleged some one to do paid PR and paid comments to control the narrative and suggested to focus internally on cricket if they want to actually win. Fans anticipated Rayudu's target was the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he has a controversy with them during the IPL 2024. Although nothing about Rayudu's target has been confirmed. MS Dhoni Ignores Reporter As He Asks for Comments on India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win, Ex-CSK Captain’s 'Assistant' Says ‘Sir Mana Kr Rahe Hai’ (Watch Video).

Ambati Rayudu Shares Cryptic Post, Former Indian Cricleter Takes Jibe at Mysterious Target

Instead of spending money on paid pr and paid comments to control the narrative and focus internally and on cricket you might just come close to winning 🤣😜 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)