Kolkata Knight Riders won both their opening games of the IPL 2024 season. Defeating RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, they even broke this season's ‘home team wins’ streak. Enjoying the success, the players started singing songs on the bus. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell in particular shared similar likings and sang the ‘Lut Putt Gaya’ song from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ Movie. Playfully Andre Russell first said that it was his song and asked others to stop singing, but Rinku Singh sang the song for him. Watch the video below. RCB vs KKR Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Extend Dominance Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Sing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Who did it better - Dre or Rinku 😂💜 pic.twitter.com/mpRNYsGEX5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 31, 2024

