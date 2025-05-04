The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a sheer entertainer, ending eventually in favour of the hosts. Kolkata Knight Riders won the thriller by the thinnest margin of just a run. Winning the toss hosts Kolkata Knight Riders decided to bat first. They posted a defendable, or rather good total of 206/4. The team's ace all-rounder Andre Russell was instrumental with his 57-run knock off just 25 balls. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi also played important knocks. Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was somewhat of a lone warrior in the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match. He hit 95 off just 45 balls, including a 32 run over against Moeen Ali. However, Shubham Dubey brought the match close with some last-over hitting. But, KKR had the last laugh with a one-run win. Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Moeen Ali, all picked two wickets each. Riyan Parag Smashes Moeen Ali Five Consecutive Sixes, As Kolkata Knight Riders Bowler Gets Smacked For 32 Runs In An Over During KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

