Australia women's national cricket team star cricketer Annabel Sutherland claimed her first five-wicket haul in women's ODI cricket during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the India women's national cricket team in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. The right-arm speedster took key wickets of Pratika Rawal (75), Jemimah Rodrigues (33), Richa Ghosh (32), Kranti Gaud (1), and Shree Charani (0). Annabel Sutherland's spell helped Australia Women bundle out Women in Blue for 330 runs in 48.5 overs. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Player To Hit Five Consecutive 50+ Scores Against Australia in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Annabel Sutherland Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in WODIs

Annabel Sutherland notches up a maiden five-wicket haul 👌 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/QNFzetG4yS pic.twitter.com/JuSiCwNicj — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

