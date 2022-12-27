The South African team had a very tough outing on the 2nd day of the AUS vs SA 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket ground, Melbourne. The Proteas managed to take only two wickets throughout the day and on both occasions, Anrich Nortje was involved with it. The pacer also had a funny moment with the crowd later in the day. While fielding near the boundary line, Nortje finished a water bottle in a single breath. Throughout the process, an excited MCG Crowd cheered him and kept chanting, "Chug, chug, chug." Kagiso Rabada Recreates Merv Hughes Moment at the MCG During AUS vs SA 1st Test 2022 (Watch Video).

Anrich Nortje Entertains the Crowd

