The second day of the SA vs AUS 2nd test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne had very little for the South African team. They could take only two wickets throughout the whole day and one of them being a runout. However, despite all this Kagiso Rabada remained in the thick of things. The South African seamer who is a fan favourite decided to have a mock stretching session. The fans from the nearby stands then joined him and everybody enjoyed the moment. It reminded everyone of the famous Aussie pacer Merv Hughes who has done something similar during his career. David Warner Smashes Double Hundred in his 100th Test, Becomes First Australian to Do So (Watch Video).

Kagiso Rabada Recreating Merv Hughes Moment

KG Rabada adding his own flair to the Merv Hughes stretching shtick! 😂#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/YOxNDAvwn2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)