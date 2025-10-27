Ashleigh Gardner (right) and her with partner Monica going to cafe under police protection (right) (Photo credit: Instagram @little.bit.of.monicaa and X @cricketworldcup)

Australia Women's National Cricket Team all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and her partner Monica Wright visited a cafe under police protection days after the molesting incident in Indore. On October 23, it came to light that a man named Aqeel Khan had touched the Australian Women's National Cricket Team players 'inappropriately' while they were headed for a cafe and he was soon arrested. This incident gave rise to questions about the women's cricketers' safety during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. On Monday, October 27, Ashleigh Gardner's partner took to Instagram to share a picture of her and the all-rounder sitting inside a car and had two policemen on a bike following them. Australia will take on India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on October 30 in Navi Mumbai. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Security Heightened in Navi Mumbai After Molestation Incident Involving Australian Cricketers in Indore.

Ashleigh Gardner, Wife Monica Visit Cafe Under Police Protection

In last video they all were laughing at rat incident in vizag and now this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iFfraxAagq — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) October 27, 2025

Ashleigh Gardner's Wife's Instagram Story

Ashleigh Gardner with wife Monica going to cafe under police protection (Photo credit: Instagram @little.bit.of.monicaa)

