Defending champions Perth Scorchers are known for their explosive batting line-up, but it was a day for Scorchers’ bowlers, who delivered a master-class performance to restrict Sydney Thunder to 137 runs in 20 overs. Led by spinner Ashton Agar and medium pacer Cooper Connolly – Perth Scorchers gave just 51 runs in the last nine overs. Ashton Agar finished with two wickets for six runs in four overs, recording the second-best bowling performance in BBL history, behind Mitchel Johnson’s three-for-three performance in 2017. He bowled 18 dot balls – equaling the record for the most by a spinner in BBL History. Alex Hales scored 72 for the Thunder. 'Would Like to Explore India First' MS Dhoni's Old Video On Travelling Goes Viral Amidst Maldives Row.

Ashton Agar's Big Bash League Record

Equal-most dot balls by a spinner in a spell in Big Bash history! Amazing, Ash. 👑 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/amFPqAItgZ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2024

