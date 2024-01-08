Several Indians have protested against the anti-India remarks from the Maldives ministers including some former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who appealed Indian people to explore Indian islands which offers scenic beauty as well as cultural diversity. Amidst this, an old video of MS Dhoni went viral on social media where Dhoni revealed that he will begin his travelling journey by exploring India first. He admitted that there are many beautiful places in India to travel. ‘Surely a Must Visit for Me for My Next Holiday…’ Hardik Pandya Pens Post Promoting Lakshadweep Amid Maldives Controversy.

MS Dhoni's Old Video On Travelling Goes Viral

First priority for Indian tourism places then others. This is why MS Dhoni is GOAT 🇮🇳❤#ExploreIndianIslands #Maldives pic.twitter.com/8iOvsmEs5h — ` (@WorshipDhoni) January 7, 2024

