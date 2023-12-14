Pakistan Cricket shared a video on its official social media account in which the new test captain Shan Masood can be seen presenting a special souvenir and cap to Babar Azam as he completes his 50 test matches during the 1st test match of three-match test series between Australia and Pakistan. Babar Azam made his test debut for Pakistan back in 2016 when he played against West Indies. Babar Azam was the first player to score a half-century on the day-night test debut. How to Watch AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Watch Video Here

Celebrating @babarazam258's feat 🌟 Special souvenir and cap presented to the top player on his 50th Test appearance by Pakistan captain @shani_official 🧢🤝#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/5fvE5CyMsv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)