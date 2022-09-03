Australia were rocked by an energetic Zimbabwe side, who beat them by three wickets in a massive upset in the 3rd ODI on Saturday, September 3. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for just 141 runs on the board with David Warner finishing as the top-scorer (94 runs). Ryan Burl was Zimbabwe's best bowler with figures of 5/10 in three overs. Chasing 142, Zimbabwe lost quick wickets but skipper Regis Chakabva held on one end tight to help his side get to the famous win.

AUS vs ZIM 3rd ODI Video Highlights:

