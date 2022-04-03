Alyssa Healy continues to impress as she scores a century at the Women's World Cup 2022 final against England. The Australian batter becomes only the second-ever women's cricketer behind KL Rolton in 2005 to score a century in a World Cup final. Healy had scored a ton in the semifinals as well.

She's done it! 💯 We've said it before and we'll say it again - Alyssa Healy LOVES a World Cup final! A simply superb hundred on the biggest stage of all #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/t2LQ8TXe7D — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)