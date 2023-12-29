Australia produced a fine performance led by their captain Pat Cummins as they beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the 2nd Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Cummins took a five-wicket haul in both innings as Australia defended 317 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Apart from Cummins, Mitchell Starc also starred with four wickets as Australia bagged the series with one match remaining. For Pakistan, skipper Shan Masood was the top-scorer (60 runs). The AUS vs PAK 3rd Test gets underway on January 3. Babar Azam Comes Up With ‘Tu Aaja’ Reaction After Steve Smith Interferes As Pakistan Batsman Takes Guard During AUS vs PAK MCG Test 2023, Video Goes Viral

Australia Beat Pakistan

AUSTRALIA WIN THE TEST AND THE SERIES #AUSvPAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

