England will take the stage alongside Australia in the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 on Wednesday, July 19 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. On the eve of the high-voltage clash, Australia have announced their playing XI for the game. Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood have returned to the side at the expense of Scott Boland and Todd Murphy. Hence, Australia will walk into the contest with an all-out pace attack. Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins Backs David Warner for Crucial 4th Test

Australia Playing XI for 4th Ashes 2023 Test Announced

JUST IN: Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green will play at Old Trafford with Scott Boland and Todd Murphy making way #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 18, 2023

