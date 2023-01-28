Star Indian allrounder Axar Patel tied the knot with Meha Patel on Thursday, January 26 in Gujarat. Taking to Twitter, Axar has now shared pictures of him with his wife Meha Patel. The caption of Axar's post reads, "Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special." Axar Patel Wedding: Star Indian Cricketer Ties Knot With Meha Patel (Watch Video).

Axar Patel Shares Picture After Marrying Meha Patel

Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special. 🙏🤗❤️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/78iWXRqB76 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) January 28, 2023

