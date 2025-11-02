Australia hard-hitter Tim David hammered a monstrous 129m six against Indian all-rounder Axar Patel during the third T20I in Hobart on Sunday, November 2. During the fifth ball of the seventh over of the Australia innings, Axar Patel bowled a full delivery outside off stump. Tim David got forward and slammed a huge hit straight down the ground. The ball nearly went out of the ground before hitting the top of the roof. Tim David's brutal hit was measured at 129m. During the match, the right-handed batter played a superb knock of 74 runs off 38 deliveries, including eight fours and five sixes. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Arshdeep Singh Remove Australia Opener After Suryakumar Yadav Takes Fantastic Catch During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025.

Tim David Hammers Axar Patel for a Huge 129 m Six!

What a hand power man 130M six by Tim David 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/0N9PRABZqv — Raf! (@MBVKtweets) November 2, 2025

