Star Indian cricketer Axar Patel finally tied the knot with Meha Patel on Thursday, January 26 in Gujarat. In a video, that has gone viral on Twitter, Axar can be seen enjoying the wedding while dressed like a bridegroom. The Indian all-rounder will not be a part of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Earlier, Axar's teammate KL Rahul also tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: New Pics Shared by Ahan Shetty Captures the Beautiful Smile of the Celebrity Couple (View Pics).

Axar Patel Ties Knot With Meha Patel

Many congratulations to Axar Patel and Meha Patel on getting married. pic.twitter.com/7h4EvwiulU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)