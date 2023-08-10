Baba Aparajith got engaged in an argument with the umpires and an opposition player after he was controversially dismissed during a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Division 1 match. The right-hander, representing Young Stars Cricket Club, was batting against Jolly Rovers CC when he was struck by a delivery on his pads with GS Raju, fielding a forward short-leg, taking the catch. The umpire immediately raised the finger and Aparajith was not happy with the decision. He argued with the umpires and later, also had to be separated after he got into a heated exchange with an opposition player. It took five minutes for him to leave the field after he was adjudged out. Ravi Ashwin Plays Club Cricket, Fans React As India International Cricketer Features in TNCA Division 1 Match.

Watch Video:

'The Umpire's decision is final’ Baba Aparajith: Hold my bat! pic.twitter.com/A4Cd6sOV8g — FanCode (@FanCode) August 9, 2023

