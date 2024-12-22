The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has congratulated Chennai Super Kings CEO Shri Kallidaikurichi S Viswanathan after he was inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame, Hartford, in the United States of America (USA). The former secretary of the TNCA was inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame after his brilliant contributions as an administrator and executive for the benefit of the sport. The TNCA organised a ceremony to felicitate Kallidaikurichi S Viswanathan's remarkable achievement at KMK Stand, M A Chidambaram Stadium, at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 21. MS Dhoni to Play in IPL 2025 or Not? Here's What Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Has to Say On Ex-CSK Captain's Retention.

Huge Achievement for CSK CEO Kallidaikurichi S Viswanathan

𝗔 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹 𝗡𝗮𝗱𝘂 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁! TNCA congratulates Shri Kallidaikurichi S Viswanathan, Former Hon. Secretary of TNCA and CEO of Chennai Super Kings, on his induction into the Cricket Hall of Fame, Hartford, USA. Your remarkable contributions… pic.twitter.com/yoyXVx8K9r — TNCA (@TNCACricket) December 21, 2024

